NBA players could wear a smart ring to track COVID-19 symptoms as season resumes at Disney World

Oura

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As the NBA restarts its season using Walt Disney World facilities in Orlando, Florida, players are reportedly set to use a wearable to track their health and look for COVID-19 symptoms. The Oura smart ring keeps track of temperature, heart rate, sleeping patterns and respiratory rate and is being offered to NBA players, CNET sister site CBS Sports reported Thursday.

The smart ring will provide early warning signs if a player is in danger of contracting the coronavirus, according to The Athletic, citing a memo by the NBPA.

Now playing: Watch this: Studies test wearables as early coronavirus detection...

The NBA is resuming its season on July 30, with players staying at three separate Disney World resorts. They'll play games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facilities.

Some have pointed out, however, that perhaps a better use of the Oura smart ring would be to give them to essential workers like doctors, nurses, medical staff and teachers.

The NBA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.