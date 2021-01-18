NBA MLK Day: How to watch Magic vs. Knicks, Bucks vs. Nets and the rest of today's games without cable

After an unprecedented 2020 NBA season due to the pandemic -- marked by play inside the Orlando bubble, a compressed schedule, upsets galore in the playoffs and the Lakers capturing the championship in October -- the new 2020-2021 season is now underway. Well, maybe not back at 100%, but most games are still being played.

In NBA tradition, the league has a packed slate of games to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Five of those games are set to play on national TV, including a possible future Eastern Conference Finals showdown between the revamped Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks and a Western Conference battle between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are the nationally televised games, broadcast on either NBA TV or TNT:

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks, 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) on NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks, 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on NBA TV

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on TNT

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TNT

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TNT

How can I watch the NBA on TV live without cable?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN, TNT and ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

If you want maximum coverage, especially on Monday, you'll also want to make sure you have NBA TV (which also airs some games nationally each week) and your regional sports network (which air the bulk of a team's local games). Most regional sports networks are only widely available via streaming on AT&T TV, which starts at $85 per month for the Choice package with no annual contract.

At that price, you may want to consider just getting regular cable.

AT&T TV's $85-a-month Choice package includes all the major national channels as well as many of the regional sports networks. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the major NBA channels. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and TNT but lacks NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's $65-a-month Family package includes ABC and ESPN. TNT, however, is not included and NBA TV costs extra. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Sling TV's Orange package has ESPN and TNT, but not ABC, for $30 per month. NBA TV is available for an extra $15 per month as part of Sling's Sports Extra package.