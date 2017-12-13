NBA mixes it up with Twitch partnership

Twitch/Screenshot by CNET

Here's one for basketball fans who've grown tired of the same old game presentation that's been used for decades.

In hopes of appealing to younger fans, the NBA is experimenting with the broadcast format by streaming 2017-2018 season minor league games on Twitch, the Amazon-owned social video service better known to the gaming community.

Twitch will livestream up to six G League games per week, starting Friday, at twitch.tv/nbagleauge. You can watch them on demand after the livestream has concluded.

It's the first time a major sports league has partnered with Twitch to livestream ,the NBA said in a press release.

"By leveraging fan commentary, new technology and a passionate community, Twitch elevates video in a unique, engaging way that resonates with young viewers," NBA G League President Malcolm Turner said in a statement.

Twitch lets viewers opt into co-streams, which are like commentary overlaid on the game itself. Co-streams will feature Twitch personalities and basketball fans. They'll also feature an overlay of different stats and offer loyalty points for interacting. The idea is to give viewers a more personalized and social game-watching experience.

It's not your father's NBA game format, but may be the new norm for your son or daughter.