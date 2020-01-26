NBA great Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Southern California, according to a TMZ report confirmed by Variety and the Los Angeles Times.

The five people on board the helicopter died when it crashed into a hillside around 10 a.m. PT in the Calabasas area northwest of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said. The helicopter burst into flames after crashing in foggy conditions. It wasn't immediately clear whether his wife, Vanessa, or his four daughters were on board as well.

Bryant, 41, was widely regarded as one of basketball's greatest players of all time, frequently compared to fellow NBA great Michael Jordan. The 6-foot-6 guard spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA titles and earning All-Star honors 18 times.

He was the league's most valuable player in 2008 and won two gold medals with the USA Men's Basketball team in 2008 and 2012. Bryant was drafted out of high school at the age of 17, and when he made his professional debut in 1996, he was the youngest player to ever appear in an NBA game.

He was also the youngest player in NBA history to amass 27,000 career points.

Bryant retired in 2015 and will be eligible for the NBA Hall of Fame this year.

In 2016, Bryant began a new career, running a $100 million venture capital fund that primarily invests in tech, media and data companies.

Bryant also picked up an Academy Award in 2018 for the animated short Dear Basketball.

The crash ignited a brush fire, making it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which involved a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, said FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer.

Singer and former Laker girl Paula Abdul paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter, saying she was devastated by news of his passing:

I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4zs4zcjcfe — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 26, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady expressed his love for Bryant:

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees paid tribute as well, saying Bryant "inspired so many people."

"He inspired so many people,"



Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020

Actress Mindy Kaling extended her thoughts to Bryant's family.

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

Fan reaction to the news on was also swift:

Kobe Bryant is the reason I fell in love with basketball. He was my Michael Jordan. I was so lucky to get to watch him play. — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was really our generation’s Michael Jordan and we just lost him in the blink of an eye. This is truly heartbreaking. — G.O.A.T 🐐➐ (@WhoIsMecca) January 26, 2020

Thank you for everything! Your the reason why I started watching basketball. Rest high to the greatest of all time ❤️ #ripkobe pic.twitter.com/87eXrrQwXZ — Dylan ⚡️ (@DylanIoI) January 26, 2020

I’ll never forget seeing that 81 point game Kobe had, it was like watching Superman, truly inspiring type of shit that made a young kid like me at the time feel like anything was possible. Sports are a beautiful thing, and legends like Kobe make it more than a game. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/CGztfj2nKe — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) January 26, 2020

Developing