NBA Finals: How to watch Lakers vs. Heat Game 6 tonight on ABC

After an unprecedented 2020 NBA season, marked by play inside the Orlando bubble due to the coronavirus, a compressed schedule and upsets galore in the playoffs, the Finals have suddenly gone from yawner to potentially historic. The heavily favored LA Lakers raced out to a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven matchup against the Miami Heat before the Heat made it a must-watch series, taking two games on the back of Jimmy Butler. The Miami star has played every bit as well as arguably the best player of all time, LeBron James, capping it off with a historic triple-double in Miami's epic Game 5 victory on Friday.

Tonight the two go head-to-head again. A win by the Heat would bring the series to a Game 7 Tuesday and give Miami the chance to become only the fifth team in NBA history to overcome a 0-2 deficit to win the championship. A Lakers win would give the franchise its 17th NBA title and first since 2010.

Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat is tonight, Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on ABC. Keep reading to learn how you can watch without cable.

How can I watch the NBA Finals on TV without cable?

The best-of-seven NBA Finals are being broadcast on ABC. Here's the schedule:

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:40 p.m. PT)

Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:40 p.m. PT) Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

*If necessary.

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch ABC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV's $65-a-month Family package includes ABC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.