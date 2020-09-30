CNET también está disponible en español.

NBA Finals: How to watch Lakers vs. Heat Game 1 tonight on ABC

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat will play in the Orlando bubble for the NBA title.

LeBron James is playing in his tenth NBA Finals and his ninth in the past 10 years. He'll face a familiar foe in the Miami Heat, where he spent four seasons, made three Finals and won two titles. 

After missing the playoffs last season in his first year on the Los Angeles Lakers, James teamed up with Anthony Davis this season to lead the Lakers to the top seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers have dropped only three games en route to the Finals, knocking out the Trail Blazers, Rockets and Nuggets in the first three rounds.

Despite entering the Orlando bubble as the East's fifth seed, the Miami Heat have been playing tremendous basketball. The team's deep lineup includes guards Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic, ascendant center Bam Adebayo, rookie Tyler Herro and veterans Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala. The Heat upset the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the first round and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round before knocking out the third-seeded Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

The NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat starts today, Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ABC. Keep reading to learn how you can watch without cable.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will look to continue their string of upsets in the Orlando bubble when they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

How can I watch the NBA Finals on TV without cable?

The best-of-seven NBA Finals will be broadcast on ABC. Here's the schedule:

  • Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
  • Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
  • Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
  • Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
  • Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:40 p.m. PT)
  • Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

*If necessary.

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch ABC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ABC for $55 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu

AT&T TV Now

Carries ABC for $55 a month

AT&T TV Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

See at AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

Carries ABC for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

FuboTV

Carries ABC for $65 a month

FuboTV's $65-a-month Family package includes ABC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV
