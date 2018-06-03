NBA Finals Game 2 memes target the refs, and JR Smith, too

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was still the target of Twitter memes during Sunday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but this time, he wasn't alone. The officials also came in for their share of social-media bashing.

Smith's confusion over the score as time ran out during Thursday night's Game 1 sent the game into overtime when he didn't take a quick shot. Fans couldn't wait to bury him in memes. One in particular, a photo of Smith's teammate LeBron James apparently gesturing at him in horror, continued to churn out new captions all weekend.

When two of my kids fight over the same ball and there's an entire of CONTAINER of balls elsewhere in the room pic.twitter.com/0xgzHh5a6l — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) June 1, 2018

Gotta say, exasperated dad-Lebron is my fave LeBron — G Lam (@bigsix) June 1, 2018

“We just left a rest stop! Why didn’t you go then?” pic.twitter.com/ExXXogeocs — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) June 1, 2018

Game 2 wasn't any better for Cavs' fans, as the Golden State Warriors won 122-103 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Warriors point guard Steph Curry sank nine three-pointers, a Finals record, and combined with teammate Kevin Durant for 59 points on 40 shots.

That’s usually when I throw the controller! ? #VideoGameSteph ??‍♂️ — Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) June 4, 2018

Steph Curry is undisputably the best shooter ever and shooting is a pretty important basketball thing — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 4, 2018

Steph Curry made 9 threes. The Cavs' entire team made 9 threes. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 4, 2018

St👌ph Curry



All 9 (!) of his record-breaking 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/R3WLDWfQK5 — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2018

Steph Curry is much better than LeBron James at being on teams with 3 other All-Stars. — Barry McCockiner (@Sp0rtsTalkJo3) June 4, 2018

But the officiating came in for a lot of heat, especially from Cavs' fans. An especially sore point came when Curry tripped James, who fell. No foul was called on Curry, but instead a technical foul was called on Cavaliers' coach Tyronn Lue for protesting the lack of a call.

I must confess, the @cavs actually do have an argument today. That was a foul in the open court for @KingJames. It should’ve been called. Ty Lue didn’t deserve a tech. And these refs are missing quite a few calls that should favor them. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 4, 2018

Draymond could tell a ref he slept with his wife and not get a tech. Ty Lue says something to a ref for the first time in a month and gets a tech — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) June 4, 2018

On what planet is this not a foul?? (And they immediately hit Ty Lue with a tech of course) pic.twitter.com/x8k2bkLzpe — Grant Kelly (@GrantKelly07) June 4, 2018

These refs when the Warriors foul the Cavs pic.twitter.com/cqqeifqaTp — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) June 4, 2018

Where's the compilation of the refs' atrocious calls? — John Guillen (@John_Raymond_) June 4, 2018

Warriors gonna have no cap space with the refs on the payroll — Luke Elicker (@Lelicker) June 4, 2018

“So how much money do we owe you and the other refs after the game?”#Warriors | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/U3iBopNlvN — IKE Sport Report (@IKE_SportReport) June 4, 2018

LeBron: I’m getting fouled



NBA Refs: pic.twitter.com/EPpfuAXEO1 — Jonathan Mitchell (@Jon_Mitchell3) June 4, 2018

Refs have a 2-0 series lead over the cabs #NBAFinals18 — JJ (@gruden3) June 4, 2018

Although some beg to differ.

The refs clearly made the rim bigger for Curry to hit all those shots. pic.twitter.com/ewDP1TxGFl — Michael Jordan (@PettyAirJordan) June 4, 2018

James was poked in the right eye by Draymond Green of the Warriors during Game 1, and his eye is still disturbingly bloody, which led to plenty of Twitter users seeing red.

We know why pic.twitter.com/jPR8HWDx81 — All NBA Snub (@AllNBASnub) June 4, 2018

I'm officially at "Don't need to see any more closeups of LeBron's eye" stage now. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) June 4, 2018

But some fans still aren't over JR Smith's Game 1 blunder and even three days later, the tweets are still funny.

JR: we’re down 21

LEBRON: yep

JR: 21 points

LEBRON: uh huh

JR: I’m just saying we are losing

LEBRON: I know

JR: not winning

LEBRON: OK

[10 seconds of silence]

JR: I know the score right now is all I’m saying — DL (@davelozo) June 4, 2018

“At least we’re up in the series.”

- JR Smith right now — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) June 4, 2018

Warriors fans booing the Cavs during introductions- except JR Smith, who gets a hearty cheer. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 4, 2018

*Oracle crowd chants M-V-P*



JR Smith: "FINALLY the recognition I deserve" — Jawn Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) June 4, 2018

Stephen curry shoots like jr smith thinks he shoots — purp nowitzki (@ChapStickThvg) June 4, 2018

JR Smith so tired of everything. Wouldn’t be surprised if he retires from the league during halftime — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 4, 2018

More drama will certainly come in Game 3, which will be played Wednesday in Cleveland.