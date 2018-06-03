NBA Finals Game 2 memes target the refs, and JR Smith, too

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was still the target of Twitter memes during Sunday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but this time, he wasn't alone. The officials also came in for their share of social-media bashing.
Smith's confusion over the score as time ran out during Thursday night's Game 1 sent the game into overtime when he didn't take a quick shot. Fans couldn't wait to bury him in memes. One in particular, a photo of Smith's teammate LeBron James apparently gesturing at him in horror, continued to churn out new captions all weekend.
Game 2 wasn't any better for Cavs' fans, as the Golden State Warriors won 122-103 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Warriors point guard Steph Curry sank nine three-pointers, a Finals record, and combined with teammate Kevin Durant for 59 points on 40 shots.
But the officiating came in for a lot of heat, especially from Cavs' fans. An especially sore point came when Curry tripped James, who fell. No foul was called on Curry, but instead a technical foul was called on Cavaliers' coach Tyronn Lue for protesting the lack of a call.
Although some beg to differ.
James was poked in the right eye by Draymond Green of the Warriors during Game 1, and his eye is still disturbingly bloody, which led to plenty of Twitter users seeing red.
But some fans still aren't over JR Smith's Game 1 blunder and even three days later, the tweets are still funny.
More drama will certainly come in Game 3, which will be played Wednesday in Cleveland.
