NBA Finals 2021: How to watch, stream Bucks vs. Suns tonight on ABC

It's been a long season but the 2021 NBA playoffs are quickly winding down. After an exciting regular season and upset-filled postseason, Tuesday kicks off the last series of the 2020-21 NBA year when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns on ABC. Thanks to live TV streaming services, you won't need a cable subscription to watch this year's NBA Finals.

Tipoff for tonight is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on ABC. Here's everything you need to know to stream the action, no cable required.

Michael Gonzales/NBAE/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the NBA Finals?

The 2021 NBA playoffs started Saturday, May 22, and the 2021 NBA Finals start on July 6. As in past years, each playoff series requires four games to win and runs up to seven games. The Suns have home-court advantage, starting with two games at the Phoenix Suns Arena, due to their superior regular-season record.

Here's the schedule for the NBA Finals, via NBA.com.

Tuesday, July 6 (Game 1)

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ABC

Thursday, July 8 (Game 2)

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ABC

Sunday, July 11 (Game 3)

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC

Wednesday, July 14 (Game 4)

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, July 17 (Game 5, if necessary)

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ABC

Tuesday, July 20 (Game 6, if necessary)

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks. Time to be announced but it will air on ABC

Thursday, July 22 (Game 7, if necessary)

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns. Time to be announced but it will air on ABC

How can I watch the NBA Finals on TV live without cable?

Nearly all of the five major live TV streaming services offer ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area. Sling, to its credit, will be simulcasting the ABC games on ESPN3, so you will be able to stream the games on its service.

Our top picks? For the most complete option -- and a better app -- check out YouTube TV. If you want to get all the games for the cheapest rate, Sling TV is the pick.

Since the games will all air on ABC, if you don't want to use a streaming service you can order an antenna and catch the games that way.

Google's live TV streaming service offers ABC for $65 per month. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling TV's Orange package runs $35 per month. While it does not carry ABC, Sling says it will simulcast the games that air on ABC via ESPN3. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic Entertainment package costs $70 and carries ABC. Read our AT&T TV review.

FuboTV offers ABC as part of its $65-per-month Basic plan. Read our FuboTV review.

Are fans allowed at the games?



Whereas the 2020 playoffs took place in a Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida, the NBA has played its 2020-21 season in regular arenas with fans increasingly coming back to stadiums as local COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Fans are allowed at playoff games this year, and both the Bucks and the Suns will welcome near-capacity crowds for the Finals.