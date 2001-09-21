NBA, Convera scrap interactive deal

Software company Convera and the National Basketball Association say they have ended their interactive services agreement. Through the deal, announced last year, Convera and the NBA planned to develop online content, including broadband and interactive game broadcasts. Convera has since shifted its business strategy from interactive services toward the development, marketing and sales of software products.

The company said it expects to save money in the coming year from the termination of the agreement. Phil Benyola, a research associate for investment company Raymond James, said the deal's end gives "the NBA the freedom to pursue other technology partners to achieve their vision." Convera was formed last year by Intel's Interactive Media Services division and Excalibur Technologies to help content owners produce and securely sell audio, video and other content online.