NBA 2020-2021 season tip-off: How to watch Warriors vs. Nets, Clippers vs. Lakers

After an unprecedented 2020 NBA season, marked by play inside the Orlando bubble due to the coronavirus, a compressed schedule and upsets galore in the playoffs, the Lakers captured their 17th NBA championship. On Tuesday, they begin their quest to defend their throne as the NBA returns for an all-new season.

Unlike the bubble, in which only teams that had a shot at the playoffs were invited to participate, all teams are back in action in their home venues. Well, all except the Toronto Raptors, who have relocated to Tampa due to Canadian COVID-19 travel restrictions. Tampa and a few other locations will have fans to start the season, but most games will take place in mostly empty venues.

Tuesday night marks the official opening of the new NBA year when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. That game tips off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and will be followed by the Clippers versus the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Both games will air on TNT.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

How can I watch the NBA on TV live without cable?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN, TNT and ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

If you want maximum coverage you'll also want to make sure you have NBA TV (which airs some games nationally each week) and your regional sports network (which air the bulk of a team's local games). Unfortunately, most RSNs are only widely available via streaming on AT&T's TV Now Max offering, which runs $80 per month.

At that price, you may want to just consider getting regular cable.

AT&T TV Now's $80-a-month Max package includes all the major national channels as well as many of the regional sports networks. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the major NBA channels. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and TNT but lacks NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's $65-a-month Family package includes ABC and ESPN. TNT, however, is not included and NBA TV costs extra. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Sling TV's Orange package has ESPN and TNT, but not ABC, for $30 per month. NBA TV is available for an extra $15 per month as part of Sling's Sports Extra package.