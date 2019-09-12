National Video Games Day is just the excuse we need to go play our favorite games

Ina Fassbender / AFP/Getty Images

If for some reason you've been running low on reasons to play video games, Thursday is National Video Games Day.

Folks are turning to social media to express their appreciation for their favorite games, past and present.

Happy #NationalVideoGamesDay! Here are my favorites video games of all time, ordered from 1 to 4. pic.twitter.com/M9QBHzPp8B — Jo (@JoskiLani) September 12, 2019

Happy #NationalVideoGamesDay! What was your first game? Mine was Metal Slug on an arcade cabinet! pic.twitter.com/W40kwmnZb1 — Yemmy (@YemmyTheFerret) September 12, 2019

In honor of #NationalVideoGamesDay, here are the 4 games that have had the biggest impression on me and gave me the most incredible experiences in gaming. pic.twitter.com/PZDStTMUMi — Aaron R (@_ToxicTaco) September 12, 2019

A 2018 study from Electronic Entertainment Design and Research found that 67% of Americans play video games. Many on Twitter were quick to remind that video game appreciation is a constant state for many gamers out there.

My girlfriend is angry because of me slipping video games into every conversation.



What a ridiculous thing to fallout 4.



#NationalVideoGamesDay — Hic Non Realiter (@hic_non) September 12, 2019

And for those keeping close tabs at home, if it feels as if we were just celebrating video games on social media, that's because National Video Game Day (note the crucial lack of an "s" on "game") wass July 8.