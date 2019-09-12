CNET también está disponible en español.

Gaming

National Video Games Day is just the excuse we need to go play our favorite games

Gamers are taking to social media to show their appreciation.

As if we need a reason to play video games. 

 Ina Fassbender / AFP/Getty Images

If for some reason you've been running low on reasons to play video games, Thursday is National Video Games Day.

Folks are turning to social media to express their appreciation for their favorite games, past and present. 

A 2018 study from Electronic Entertainment Design and Research found that 67% of Americans play video games. Many on Twitter were quick to remind that video game appreciation is a constant state for many gamers out there. 

And for those keeping close tabs at home, if it feels as if we were just celebrating video games on social media, that's because National Video Game Day (note the crucial lack of an "s" on "game") wass July 8.

