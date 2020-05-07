National Treasure TV series in development for Disney Plus

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

If you miss seeing actor Nicolas Cage chase after treasure while teaching us a thing or two about historical conspiracies, then you're in luck with the upcoming National Treasure 3 movie.

However, there's also a separate National Treasure TV series coming to Disney Plus, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

"We're certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we're working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer told Collider on Thursday. "Hopefully, they'll both come together and we'll bring you another National Treasure, but they're both very active. The one for Disney Plus is a much younger cast. It's the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast."

Good to know that the National Treasure 3 film is still happening with the "same cast" which would include Cage. However, don't get too excited about the movie yet. It looks like the TV series might debut sooner than the movie.

"The film version is being written right now," Bruckheimer added. "The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes."

Bruckheimer is set to produce the National Treasure 3 movie, while Chris Bremner will write the script. No word yet on cast, directors or writers for the National Treasure TV series on Disney Plus.

National Treasure 3 film follows 2004's National Treasure and 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which Bruckheimer served as the producer on both.

In the previous National Treasure movies, Cage played Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian and cryptologist who searches for treasure through cryptic clues hidden in American historical artifacts like the Declaration of Independence.

Bruckheimer and Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.