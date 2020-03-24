The National Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma City did its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and closed to the public on March 17. Lucky for us, Tim Send, the museum's head of security, has taken over its official Twitter feed. Get ready for some wholesome tweets, buckaroos.
Tim introduced himself with a smiling headshot that showed off his cow-skull bolo tie. "I'm new to this but excited," he tweeted.
Tim is now bringing the museum's riches straight to Twitter. He kicked off the party with the hat and eye patch worn by John Wayne in the iconic 1969 film True Grit. "Hashtag John Wayne," Tim wrote after his grandson Lucas advised him to use hashtags.
It took a couple days, but Tim got a little closer to figuring out hashtags with the use of #HashtagJohnWayne to go along with a photo of a True Grit costume.
Tim has been sharing snapshots of the museum exhibits while making jokes about chaps and thinking how nice it would be to have a beer with photographer Dorothea Lange, a photojournalist known for capturing images of the Great Depression.
Tim has recently been on a roll posting photos of himself with celebrities, including Kevin Costner and Sam Elliott. "Quality mustache" was Tim's assessment of Elliott's famous facial hair.
Tim might still be figuring out this social media thing, but he's got a solid take on video-sharing app TikTok. "Someone suggested I post a Tick Tock," he tweeted. "It's from our Warhol and The West Exhibition." Yes, it's a Roy Rogers alarm clock from the early 1950s.
In a time of pandemic and crisis, there are beacons of light shining through the cracks in the bad news. Cowboy Tim, lover of western hats and tour guide extraordinaire, is one to follow.
Saddle up your browser, ride on over to the National Cowboy Museum's virtual exhibits, and tell them Tim sent you.
Discuss: National Cowboy Museum security guard Tim is the hero we need right now
