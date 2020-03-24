Enlarge Image Tim Send/National Cowboy Museum

The National Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma City did its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and closed to the public on March 17. Lucky for us, Tim Send, the museum's head of security, has taken over its official Twitter feed. Get ready for some wholesome tweets, buckaroos.

Tim introduced himself with a smiling headshot that showed off his cow-skull bolo tie. "I'm new to this but excited," he tweeted.

Hello, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed. I’m new to this but excited. My team will also continue to protect and monitor the museum. Thanks, Tim Send pic.twitter.com/bPiXD9DoAd — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

Tim is now bringing the museum's riches straight to Twitter. He kicked off the party with the hat and eye patch worn by John Wayne in the iconic 1969 film True Grit. "Hashtag John Wayne," Tim wrote after his grandson Lucas advised him to use hashtags.

This is the hat and eyepatch the Duke wore in the movie True Grit. They are part of our Exhibition about the 2 True Grit. Lots of interesting props and clothes. I’m told I can’t try it on. Hashtag John Wayne. Lucas, my grandson, told me to use hashtags. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/yNO3RP4uA4 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

It took a couple days, but Tim got a little closer to figuring out hashtags with the use of #HashtagJohnWayne to go along with a photo of a True Grit costume.

Thanks for all the tips, Friends. Realize I have been doing the hashtags wrong. I need to use that pound sign from the phone. I’m learning! Here’s his costume from True Grit from 1969 courtesy of John Wayne Enterprises. #HashtagJohnWayne Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/AZu7EidGu2 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Tim has been sharing snapshots of the museum exhibits while making jokes about chaps and thinking how nice it would be to have a beer with photographer Dorothea Lange, a photojournalist known for capturing images of the Great Depression.

Tim has recently been on a roll posting photos of himself with celebrities, including Kevin Costner and Sam Elliott. "Quality mustache" was Tim's assessment of Elliott's famous facial hair.

Sam Elliott. He got swarmed just trying to walk down the hall. Asked if he needed any help and he said that’s what he signed up for. Quality mustache. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/naGBYfwprJ — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 24, 2020

Tim might still be figuring out this social media thing, but he's got a solid take on video-sharing app TikTok. "Someone suggested I post a Tick Tock," he tweeted. "It's from our Warhol and The West Exhibition." Yes, it's a Roy Rogers alarm clock from the early 1950s.

Someone suggested I post a Tick Tock. It's from our Warhol and The West Exhibition.

Roy Rogers Alarm Clock c 1951 from The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Founding Collection, Contribution The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc TC526.36 #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/FTz9Gp5bZH — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 21, 2020

In a time of pandemic and crisis, there are beacons of light shining through the cracks in the bad news. Cowboy Tim, lover of western hats and tour guide extraordinaire, is one to follow.

Saddle up your browser, ride on over to the National Cowboy Museum's virtual exhibits, and tell them Tim sent you.