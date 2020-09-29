CNET también está disponible en español.

Today is National Coffee Day 2020: Here are the best discounts and freebies

Celebrate with a damn fine cup of joe and some great savings on coffee and coffee makers -- including a CNET-exclusive freebie.

coffee-and-doughnut-2-ultra-wide-iphone-11-pro

The coffee is free, but you'll have to pony up for the donut. (Unless you go to Krispy Kreme!)

 Patrick Holland/CNET

I like to think that in some parallel universe, the folks behind National Donut Day got together with the folks behind National Coffee Day and made them the same damn day. Alas, in our reality, or at least this timeline, they're spread far apart. (With one exception: see Krispy Kreme, below.)

Still, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the world's favorite beverage, and that's what we're going to do today, Tuesday, Sept. 29. In fact, you can celebrate in one of my favorite ways: with discounts and freebies.

Just about every national and regional coffee shop is offering some kind of National Coffee Day deal -- some available now, many only on Tuesday. Here are a few of my top picks.

Read more: The best coffee maker for 2020

Atlas Coffee Club

1st bag free with any subscription

Want to sample premium coffees from around the globe? Atlas Coffee Club will deliver them to your door. With this offer, you can get your first 12-ounce bag free (not including shipping) with any subscription. Apply promo code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout.

See at Atlas Coffee Club

Barnes & Noble

Free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any bake-case item.

If you're lucky enough to have a Barnes & Noble store near you, stop in for your free cup. You'll need to buy a baked good to get it, though. And why not buy a book while you're at it?

See at Barnes & Noble

Bulletproof Coffee

Save 20% on customer favorites

Bulletproof's National Coffee Day festivities are already underway, offering 20% off coffee, supplements and more.

See at Bulletproof

Caribou Coffee

Buy a large beverage, get 50% off a bag of beans
Caribou Coffee

The chain's National Coffee Day deal is available in-store and also via the Caribou Perks App: Just add both items to your order and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

See at Caribou Coffee

Cloudburst Coffee

Save 15% at Amazon, with code

Cloudburst is a new organic-coffee brand offering cold-brew, half-caff and "ultra-caff" options. Use promo code 15CLOUDBURST to get 15% off your Amazon order. This deal is good from Sept. 27 until Oct. 3.

See at Amazon

Godiva

Save 30% on bagged coffee

Godiva's 10-ounce coffee bags normally sell for $14.95. On National Coffee Day, you can save 30% -- no code required.

See at Godiva

Humblemaker Coffee

50% off all coffee orders, with code

Humblemakers offers whole-bean bagged coffee and cold-brew shots. On National Coffee Day, use promo code COFFEEDAY50 to get 50% off any order (excluding merchandise).

See at Humblemaker Coffee

Just Pour coffee subscription

Buy two months, get the third free

Just Pour delivers single-serve, disposable coffee bags designed for pour-over brewing. You supply the mug and hot water. The filters are biodegradable and compostable filters; the funnel is made from 100% recycled material.

Starting on National Coffee Day, while supplies last, you can purchase two months of Just Pour and receive a third month free. The deal is valid for new customers only.

See at Just Pour

Kickbar caffeinated energy bars

Free 6-pack, with code, no purchase required
Kickbar

Kickbar's all-natural energy bars are made with Fair Trade coffee beans and organic dark chocolate. Each one contains 90mg of caffeine, the same amount as a cup of coffee, and only 2 grams of sugar.

On National Coffee Day, CNET readers can get a totally free Starter Pack (which contains six bars) by using promo code CNET6. Even shipping is included.

See at Kickbar

Krispy Kreme

Free coffee and donut
Krispy Kreme

Now we're getting somewhere! Krispy Kreme Rewards members (it's free to sign up) can stop by a participating Krispy Kreme shop to score not only a cup of java, but also the donut of their choice. (Are you paying attention, every other coffee shop?) If you're not a member, you can still get a free coffee.

See at Krispy Kreme

Panera Bread

MyPanera Plus Coffee: First month free

This isn't specific to National Coffee Day, but it's still a great deal. For $9 a month, MyPanera Plus affords you unlimited hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea. You can sign up now and get your first month free.

See at Panera Bread

PopThirst Coffee Sleeves

Save 25%
PopSocket

Got a PopSocket on your phone? You can get something similar for your favorite coffee cup. PopThirst combines an insulating sleeve with the popular gripper, the idea being to help keep your beverage warm (or cold) and your grip on it more secure.

The sleeves normally sell for $15; from now through Sept. 30, you can save 25%.

See at PopSockets

Starbucks

Free drink on next visit

On Sept. 29, whip out the Starbucks app: If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, order a handcrafted beverage (grande or larger) using the order-ahead feature. Your account will be gifted with a free drink you can redeem on your next visit.

See at Starbucks

Tim Horton's

Any size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents

This promotion is already running and will last until Oct. 26. To take advantage of it, you must place your order via the Tim Horton's app or website.

See at Tim Horton's

Wandering Bear Coffee

Discounts on extra-strong brew

"Strong like bear!" might be a good motto for Wandering Bear, makers of extra-caffeinated coffee. Use promo code NATLCOFFEEDAY to save 32% on a 32-ounce Extra-Strong Cold Brew Carton.

You can also head to Amazon to get a 10-pack of Wandering Bear K-Cups for $10. (Regular price: $16.) Both deals are available on Tuesday only.

See at Wandering Bear

Find any other great coffee deals out there? Share them in the comments!

