I like to think that in some parallel universe, the folks behind National Donut Day got together with the folks behind National Coffee Day and made them the same damn day. Alas, in our reality, or at least this timeline, they're spread far apart. (With one exception: see Krispy Kreme, below.)

Still, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the world's favorite beverage, and that's what we're going to do today, Tuesday, Sept. 29. In fact, you can celebrate in one of my favorite ways: with discounts and freebies.

Just about every national and regional coffee shop is offering some kind of National Coffee Day deal -- some available now, many only on Tuesday. Here are a few of my top picks.

Read more: The best coffee maker for 2020

Want to sample premium coffees from around the globe? Atlas Coffee Club will deliver them to your door. With this offer, you can get your first 12-ounce bag free (not including shipping) with any subscription. Apply promo code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout.

If you're lucky enough to have a Barnes & Noble store near you, stop in for your free cup. You'll need to buy a baked good to get it, though. And why not buy a book while you're at it?

Bulletproof's National Coffee Day festivities are already underway, offering 20% off coffee, supplements and more.

Caribou Coffee The chain's National Coffee Day deal is available in-store and also via the Caribou Perks App: Just add both items to your order and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Cloudburst is a new organic-coffee brand offering cold-brew, half-caff and "ultra-caff" options. Use promo code 15CLOUDBURST to get 15% off your Amazon order. This deal is good from Sept. 27 until Oct. 3.

Godiva's 10-ounce coffee bags normally sell for $14.95. On National Coffee Day, you can save 30% -- no code required.

Humblemakers offers whole-bean bagged coffee and cold-brew shots. On National Coffee Day, use promo code COFFEEDAY50 to get 50% off any order (excluding merchandise).

Just Pour delivers single-serve, disposable coffee bags designed for pour-over brewing. You supply the mug and hot water. The filters are biodegradable and compostable filters; the funnel is made from 100% recycled material.



Starting on National Coffee Day, while supplies last, you can purchase two months of Just Pour and receive a third month free. The deal is valid for new customers only.

Kickbar Kickbar's all-natural energy bars are made with Fair Trade coffee beans and organic dark chocolate. Each one contains 90mg of caffeine, the same amount as a cup of coffee, and only 2 grams of sugar. On National Coffee Day, CNET readers can get a totally free Starter Pack (which contains six bars) by using promo code CNET6. Even shipping is included.

Krispy Kreme Now we're getting somewhere! Krispy Kreme Rewards members (it's free to sign up) can stop by a participating Krispy Kreme shop to score not only a cup of java, but also the donut of their choice. (Are you paying attention, every other coffee shop?) If you're not a member, you can still get a free coffee.

This isn't specific to National Coffee Day, but it's still a great deal. For $9 a month, MyPanera Plus affords you unlimited hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea. You can sign up now and get your first month free.

PopSocket Got a PopSocket on your phone? You can get something similar for your favorite coffee cup. PopThirst combines an insulating sleeve with the popular gripper, the idea being to help keep your beverage warm (or cold) and your grip on it more secure. The sleeves normally sell for $15; from now through Sept. 30, you can save 25%.

On Sept. 29, whip out the Starbucks app: If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, order a handcrafted beverage (grande or larger) using the order-ahead feature. Your account will be gifted with a free drink you can redeem on your next visit.

This promotion is already running and will last until Oct. 26. To take advantage of it, you must place your order via the Tim Horton's app or website.

"Strong like bear!" might be a good motto for Wandering Bear, makers of extra-caffeinated coffee. Use promo code NATLCOFFEEDAY to save 32% on a 32-ounce Extra-Strong Cold Brew Carton. You can also head to Amazon to get a 10-pack of Wandering Bear K-Cups for $10. (Regular price: $16.) Both deals are available on Tuesday only.

Find any other great coffee deals out there? Share them in the comments!

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new promotions.

