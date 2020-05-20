National Advertising Review Board tells AT&T to stop using 5GE label

A National Advertising Review Board (NARB) panel recommended on Wednesday that AT&T discontinue its "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G." The designation applies to AT&T's upgraded 4G LTE network.
Neither AT&T nor T-Mobile immediately responded to requests for comment.
