National Advertising Review Board tells AT&T to stop using 5GE label

It comes after T-Mobile challenged its rival carrier's next generation wireless advertising.

The National Advertising Review Board isn't happy about AT&T "5G Evolution" designation.

 Angela Lang/CNET

A National Advertising Review Board (NARB) panel recommended on Wednesday that AT&T discontinue its "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G." The designation applies to AT&T's upgraded 4G LTE network.

Neither AT&T nor T-Mobile immediately responded to requests for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.