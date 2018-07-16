Nathan Fillion stars as Nathan Drake in Uncharted fan film

Uncharted fans, your dream casting has finally come true.

Nathan Fillion tweeted a 15-minute Uncharted fan film Monday in which he plays Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the PlayStation video game series.

This film, which is explicitly billed as a fan production, sort of fulfills years of fans clamoring for the actor to take on the role in some kind of movie. (For the record, Sony is developing an Uncharted movie, but Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland will be taking on the role instead).

Fillion himself announced the film with his own excitement about the project becoming real.

"Thank you, @Allan_Ungar, for letting us all scratch this itch. Thank you fans, you know who you are. Enjoy," he wrote in the tweet.

The movie, directed by Allan Ungar, features Fillion fighting, making smart quips and analyzing historical documents linked to treasure. Video game fans even get an action sequence that plays out just like the game, including with the camera being positioned behind Fillion as he enters a gun fight.