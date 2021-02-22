Welcome to Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover traveled to Mars equipped with microphones to capture its descent and landing, and the environment of the Martian surface. While the system didn't manage to capture audio to go along with the stunning video of the descent and landing, one of the microphones on Perseverance has sent back sounds from the surface of the red planet.

The brief audio sample, which can be heard in the embedded video clip above, features the whirring sounds of the rover operating, punctuated by a brief gust of wind.

It's faint and short, but chilling nonetheless to get a whole new type of sensory data from our neighboring planet for the first time in human history.

Mission team members told reporters Monday they look forward to using Perseverance's microphones to hear more wind, storms, perhaps falling rocks and the sound of the rover's wheels crunching over rocks or its drill cracking the Martian surface.

In addition, sound could become a new tool to listening for the sounds of the rover itself to analyze how well its components are working and potentially diagnose any problems.

Members of the Perseverance team also warn that the microphones may not last forever due to the extreme conditions on Mars, including frigid temperatures, dust and radiation.

However long they last we'll look forward to what happens next in our first interplanetary audio drama.

