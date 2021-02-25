NASA's Parker Solar Probe snaps an unexpected close-up of Venus

NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory/Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher

NASA's Parker Solar Probe nabbed new images of Venus that surprised researchers.

While flying past Venus, the probe captured photos of a bright rim of light around the planet, NASA said Wednesday. Researchers said this rim is nightglow, or, "light emitted by oxygen atoms high in the atmosphere that recombine into molecules in the nightside."

The image captured by they Wide-field Imager for Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) also show's Venus' biggest highland region, a spot called Aphrodite Terra. In the image, it's the dark section in the middle.

"WISPR is tailored and tested for visible light observations. We expected to see clouds, but the camera peered right through to the surface," said Angelos Vourlidas, WISPR project scientist from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. This could mean that WISPR is capable of capturing near infrared light. The team is wondering if it can be used study dust not only around the sun, but within the inner solar system

The Parker Solar Probe is on a seven-year mission to study solar wind, but uses Venus' gravity to get closer to the sun meaning that sometimes, it gets to fly past Venus.