NASA

Voyagers 1 and 2. Pioneers 10 and 11. Those historic spacecraft are about to welcome a new member to an elite club. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft will reach a distance of 50 astronomical units from the sun on Saturday, April 17. That's 50 times farther from the sun than Earth is.

After New Horizons launched in 2006, it was able to communicate with Earth in mere minutes. Now, at a distance of nearly 5 billion miles (7.5 billion kilometers) away, it takes about 14 hours round trip for confirmation it's received instructions from home.

New Horizons won't get to learn a secret handshake, but NASA did figure out an appropriate way to celebrate the milestone. The space agency had New Horizons snap an image in the direction of Voyager 1, the first spacecraft to leave the solar system. New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern called it "a hauntingly beautiful image."

Enlarge Image NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Southwest Research Institute

New Horizons is still well within our solar system, and it has accomplished a lot already. It famously stopped off at Pluto to capture images and study the dwarf planet. It's now exploring the Kuiper Belt, a region of space filled with icy objects that extends beyond Neptune's orbit.

"Flying a spacecraft across our entire solar system to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt had never been done before New Horizons," Stern said. "Most of us on the team have been a part of this mission since it was just an idea, and during that time our kids have grown up, and our parents, and we ourselves, have grown older."

NASA expects New Horizons' battery to power it into the late-2030s. Its travels are far from over.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.