NASA's Kennedy Space Center prepares for Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian heads toward Florida, The Kennedy Space Center is preparing for what could be a Category 3 storm.

In a tweet Wednesday, NASA posted video explaining how it was going to use a crawler transporter to pick up and take its mobile launcher inside the Vehicle Assembly Building as a "precautionary move."

Ahead of #HurricaneDorian, @NASAGroundSys crawler-transporter moved to Launch Pad 39B in the event a call is made to move the Mobile Launcher inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.



The video explained that the crawler transporter is the vehicle that moves spacecraft around the launch complex. Meanwhile, the mobile launcher is about 400-feet tall, making it the kind of structure you might want to move out of the way of a hurricane. It's needed to "assemble, process and launch NASA's powerful space launch rocket and Orion spacecraft."

