Sci-Tech

NASA's Kennedy Space Center prepares for Hurricane Dorian

The mobile launcher is moving inside to wait out the storm.

gettyimages-691313206-1.jpg

The Kennedy Space Center is preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

 Orlando Sentinel/Getty

As Hurricane Dorian heads toward Florida, The Kennedy Space Center is preparing for what could be a Category 3 storm.

In a tweet Wednesday, NASA posted video explaining how it was going to use a crawler transporter to pick up and take its mobile launcher inside the Vehicle Assembly Building as a "precautionary move."

The video explained that the crawler transporter is the vehicle that moves spacecraft around the launch complex. Meanwhile, the mobile launcher is about 400-feet tall, making it the kind of structure you might want to move out of the way of a hurricane. It's needed to "assemble, process and launch NASA's powerful space launch rocket and Orion spacecraft." 

NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

