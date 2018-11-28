NASA to unveil 'Moon partnerships' with private companies

Davy van der Hoeven

The US is returning to the Moon.

NASA will unveil new "Moon partnerships" with US companies on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, the space agency said in a blog post. Partnering with private enterprise is the next step for the US's long-term study and exploration of the Moon and Mars, the space agency said.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will make the announcement, which will be webcast live on the agency's site.

The blog post is vexingly thin on details, but Bridenstine offered some hints in a tweet earlier this week, saying the US is headed to the Moon "sooner than you think."

BREAKING: We are announcing new Moon partnerships with American companies at 2pm ET this Thursday. The U.S. is returning to the surface of the Moon, and we’re doing it sooner than you think! https://t.co/1vC2NC6OzI — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) November 27, 2018

The news comes just days after NASA landed its InSight probe on the surface of Mars. The solar-powered lander, the eighth NASA spacecraft to land on the planet, has already sent back images of the Martian surface.