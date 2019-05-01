NASA was sold faulty aluminum in 19-year scam

NASA

NASA on Tuesday revealed that a pair of failed missions were caused by a 19-year scam in which it was sold faulty aluminum.

The space agency previously said the 2009 Orbiting Carbon Observatory and 2011 Glory missions malfunctioned when the protective nose cone failed to separate on command.

However, a joint investigation involving NASA and the Justice Department revealed that the problem was caused by aluminum extrusion maker Sapa Profiles, which falsified critical tests over 19 years.