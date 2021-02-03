Enlarge Image NASA

President Joe Biden's impact on the US stance on climate change is already reaching beyond executive orders. On Wednesday, NASA announced a new position at the space agency: senior climate adviser. The agency called it "an effort to ensure effective fulfillment of the Biden Administration's climate science objectives."

Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, will take on the role of acting senior climate adviser until a permanent appointment is made.

Schmidt has a background in climate modeling and has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals.

Climate studies have long been a part of NASA's work, which includes monitoring everything from changes in glaciers to wildfire conditions. Climate science was deemphasized during the Trump administration, but Biden has made a commitment to tackle the climate crisis.

"The appointment of Gavin Schmidt will help ensure that the Biden Administration has the crucial data to implement and track its plan toward the path to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050, and a healthier, safer, more prosperous planet for our children," said Bhavya Lal, acting NASA chief of staff, in a statement.

Schmidt will act as a liaison to the science community, promote the agency's climate-related projects and "actively engage in amplifying the agency's climate-related research and technological development."