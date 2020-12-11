Enlarge Image NASA, ESA, J. Lee (California Institute of Technology), and A. Filippenko (University of California – Berkeley); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

The Hubble Space Telescope has been a science juggernaut since it launched in 1990, but it's also given us an eye-opening (as well as mind- and heart-opening) window on the universe.

NASA is still busy celebrating the telescope's longevity, and the latest round of confetti is 30 fresh image additions covered by the Caldwell catalog. The catalog is a list of space objects that can be spotted by amateur astronomers.

The new images cover sparkling star clusters, ghostly nebulae and glorious galaxies.

"These images have been taken by Hubble throughout its career and used for scientific research or for engineering tests, but NASA had not fully processed the images for public release until now," the space agency said in a statement on Friday.

Check out these fresh Hubble space stunners.

The telescope is a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency.

There are 109 objects in the Caldwell catalog and Hubble has now collected images of 87 of them. You can explore the catalog for tips on spotting them for yourself.