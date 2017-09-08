Enlarge Image Lego Ideas

Just because there's no official Lego kit for Luke's Diner from the TV show "Gilmore Girls" or for your favorite scene from Star Wars doesn't mean you can't make it happen.

That's exactly what the Lego Ideas site is all about. Fans make and propose their suggestions for fun and unique kits, and if it gets enough votes from the public, submissions enter the Lego review process.

A team of Lego specialists, including set designers, marketing and business representatives, evaluate every project that has 10,000 supporters to decide if it has potential to become an official Lego set.

The group analyzes the votes and the project information, and also figures out the set's playability, safety and whether it's a good fit for the Lego brand.

This latest round features six Lego Ideas projects that reached over 10,000 supporters between May and September, which makes them eligible for the 2017 review.

Those diverse projects included the NASA Space Shuttle, NASA Saturn-V Launch Umbilical Tower, Star Wars "I Am Your Father," Wonders of Peru and "Gilmore Girls" Luke's Diner.

Both proposed NASA kits, the NASA Space Shuttle (Saturn V Scale) and the NASA Saturn-V Launch Umbilical Tower, offer an educational look at real-life spacecraft and the towers that help launch them.

"Gilmore Girls" Luke's Diner set has everything a fan of the show could want in a Lego set including minifigures of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, Luke, Jess, Kirk and Lane as waitress.

Even though it might already seem that Star Wars fans have plenty of Lego kits available to buy now, not every single scene from the films has a brick tribute.

The Star Wars "I Am Your Father" set depicts the iconic duel on Cloud City between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in "The Empire Strikes Back." The set has three tubes that Vader cuts off with his lightsaber, is also detachable.

The Wonders of Peru Lego kit takes inspiration from the Retablo Ayacuchano -- "a sophisticated Andean folk art in the form of portable boxes in which interior there usually shows different situations and landscapes," according to the idea page.

