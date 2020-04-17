SpaceX

The last space shuttle launched in 2011 and NASA hasn't sent astronauts to space from US soil since then. That long dry patch is set to end on May 27 when the SpaceX Crew Dragon is scheduled to head to the International Space Station with two crew members on board.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine posted the news on social media Friday along with a short video hyping the event.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine posted the news on social media Friday: "On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our @SpaceX partners, @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will launch to the @Space_Station on the #CrewDragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket."

The launch will mark a critical milestone for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which involves SpaceX and Boeing developing vehicles capable of carrying humans to the ISS. This goal is to end NASA's reliance on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are the crew for the Demo-2 mission. The SpaceX Demo-1 mission took place in early 2019 when an uncrewed Crew Dragon made a successful journey to the ISS and back.

The mission will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida with an assist from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket emblazoned with a throwback NASA "worm" logo.

NASA and SpaceX hope the Demo-2 mission will mark the beginning a new era in human spaceflight followed by regular launches of crew to the ISS.