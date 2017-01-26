NASA's new spacesuit finally has gloves for touchscreen

NASA

That's one small stitch for man, and one giant leap for mankind.

NASA unveiled a new spacesuit for astronauts aboard its Boeing Starliner on Wednesday, with some improved designs.

At 20 pounds, the tailored Starliner suit is 10-pounds lighter than previous designs, with form-fitting material at the elbows and knees to give astronauts more flexibility. Its material also features vents that lets water out but keeps air inside.

"The most important part is that the suit will keep you alive," astronaut Eric Boe said in a statement. "Complicated systems have more ways they can break, so simple is better on something like this."

During emergencies, the suits can be pressurized to protect astronauts. The helmet, equipped with a headset, will also be a part of the suit as part of the redesign. In the past, astronaut helmets had been a separate component of the space suit.

Astronauts have been testing the newly designed spacesuit by sitting inside a mock-up of the Starliner, reaching for control panels and climbing into different spots to make sure it's functional. Flight tests with astronauts wearing the suits are expected to start in 2018.

As a bonus feature, the gloves will work on touchscreens, bringing humanity just one step closer to the space selfie.

But if all goes according to plan on the launch, the spacesuits may just come in as a fashion statement. The Boeing Starliner already features life support systems, with spacesuits functioning as an emergency backu.

"If everything goes perfect on a mission, then you don't need a spacesuit," NASA's subsystem manager for spacesuits Richard Watson said. "It's like having a fire extinguisher close by in the cockpit. You need it to be effective if it is needed."