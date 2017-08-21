NASA: Wave at the moon during the solar eclipse

Enlarge Image NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University

While you're standing outside enjoying the spectacle of the great North American solar eclipse, be sure to reach a hand out toward the moon and give an enthusiastic wave.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will turns its eyes from the moon and instead aim its camera at Earth during Monday's eclipse, so the space agency wants you to say "hi" to the distant spacecraft.

The LRO will snap a portrait of Earth around 11:25 a.m. PT, so be sure to set an alert on your calendar. NASA's LRO team member Andrea Jones notes that you don't have to be in the path of totality to participate, saying "everyone in an entire hemisphere of the Earth can wave at the Moon as LRO takes our picture."

The LRO captured an image of Earth during the 2012 solar eclipse. A dark blotch shows where the moon's shadow fell at the time.

The LRO's camera will again get a great look at the Earth's surface features today, but it doesn't have the resolution to make out individual people. It's the thought that counts, though. With millions able to witness the eclipse, the moon-wave is all about bringing us together for a shared experience at a moment in history.