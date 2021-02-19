Enlarge Image NASA

Welcome to Mars

We have a new iconic space exploration image to celebrate, and it's every bit as powerful as the finest Apollo images of the moon. NASA's Perseverance rover landed on the surface of Mars on Thursday, and it had a suite of cameras in place to view the action.

The rover initially sent back some low-resolution surface shots, but NASA has started to release some real stunners, including a wild downward view of the rover being lowered to Mars using the dramatic "sky crane" maneuver.

"The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things," the Perseverance team tweeted as it shared the image.

The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/8SgV53S9KG — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

The image shows a full look at the rover with the dusty and rocky Mars surface below. "This shot from a camera on my 'jetpack' captures me in midair, just before my wheels touched down," NASA said in a follow-up tweet.

The rover is busy sending back data from the red planet. The entry, descent and landing, or EDL, process was captured by cameras and microphones, which should eventually give us an unprecedented look at the infamous "seven minutes of terror" that it takes to land on Mars.

NASA expects to release more from the landing by Monday and will hopefully have audio to share, assuming the systems worked as planned. Until then, this first, awe-inspiring EDL photo could become the newest entry in the space imagery hall of fame, right alongside the Pale Blue Dot and the Pillars of Creation.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.