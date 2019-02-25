NASA scientists build ‘primordial ocean’ to recreate origins of life

NASA/JPL-Caltech

If life can find a way to thrive in the deepest depths of Earth's oceans, what's stopping it from existing elsewhere in the cosmos?

That's a question that astrobiologists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) are trying to answer -- and to grapple with the idea they've emulated the conditions of the deep ocean in the lab, finding the building blocks of life do indeed form at the ocean floor some 4 billion years ago.

Sunlight can't penetrate miles of water to reach the oceanbed, which makes it both a remarkably cold and completely dark place. But around hydrothermal vents, openings in the ocean floor that spew heated water and material from within the Earth's crust, scientists continue to find bustling metropolises, full of extreme deep-sea organisms. The vents provide a place where life does not need sunlight to survive -- instead it can feed on a buffet of chemicals that form in the billowing black chimneys bubbling out of the ocean floor.

The astrobiologists at JPL, led by Laurie Barge, emulated these conditions in standard laboratory beakers, helping understand how life might have slowly cobbled itself together in the early days of the Earth.

The team produced their own Young-Earth-Ocean-In-A-Glass, containing water, minerals and the molecules ammonia and pyruvate which are usually found near hydrothermal vents and are seen as precursors to the building blocks of life. Heating the mixture to 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius) and decreasing the oxygen content provided them with a laboratory model of the conditions of the "primordial ocean".

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Flores

Their findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Feb. 25, show that their lab-built hydrothermal vents are places where the building blocks of life -- amino acids -- can form.

In their early Earth aquarium, one notable amino acid was produced: Alanine. The molecule is regarded critically important in the synthesis of proteins, which perform a dizzying array of normal functions in organisms from bacteria to humans. The team also found lactate, which some scientists believe could also be a precursor molecule that allows life to flourish.

"We've shown that in geological conditions similar to early Earth, and maybe to other planets, we can form amino acids and alpha hydroxy acids from a simple reaction under mild conditions that would have existed on the seafloor," said Barge.

Importantly, the NASA research team haven't created "life" in this experiment -- but they have shown how life may be able to arise in the deep ocean around these vents. Follow-up studies will continue to probe their lab-grown ocean to look for other potential amino acids and precursor molecules.

"Understanding the conditions that are required for life's origin can help narrow down the places that we think life could exist," Barge explained.

The team's findings are a foundation that other researchers might use to best pick the spots in the cosmos that could harbor life -- and they already feel good about a few interplanetary locations. For instance, Enceladus, Saturn's sixth-largest moon, is an icy marble of a world covered in a thick layer of ice. Scientists have detected complex molecules on Enceladus and believe that the oceans underneath its frozen exterior might also harbor hydrothermal vents.

That provides some hope that there may be life hiding in our own backyard. I mean, if we can create the building blocks in a glass beaker in Pasadena, California, perhaps life can find a way underneath the ice of a distant moon, too.