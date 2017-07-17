Saturn moon looks like a rocket in NASA Cassini image

Enlarge Image NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's moon Enceladus stands out from the crowd of other satellites around the planet thanks to its subsurface ocean and icy jets that shoot into space from its south pole. A NASA image from the Cassini spacecraft highlights this action with a look at those jets glowing as the sun's light shines through.

Cassini snapped the image on April 13 from a distance of 502,000 miles (808,000 kilometers), and NASA showed it off Monday. The jets make it look like Enceladus is taking off from a launchpad made of the darkness of space.

This isn't the only otherworldly image we've seen of Enceladus. NASA shared a Cassini shot in late 2015 showing a set of snowman-shaped indentations on the moon's icy surface.

Cassini is in the final days of an epic mission spent exploring Saturn and its surrounding moons. NASA is scheduled to destroy the spacecraft in Saturn's atmosphere in mid-September.