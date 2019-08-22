NASA, the Rolling Stones and Robert Downey Jr. are up to something

Amanda Kooser/CNET

Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man himself, has a riddle for all of us: What do the Rolling Stones, NASA, the Rose Bowl and the ruling planet of his birth sign all have in common? Damned if I know.

Downey's birth sign is Aries. The ruling planet is Mars, if you're into that sort of thing. So now we have these components to consider: Robert Downey Jr., NASA, the Stones, Mars and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Stones are scheduled to play at the Rose Bowl on Thursday night as part of the band's No Filter tour. The Rose Bowl is located near NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

All parties involved are playing it cool. Downey posted an enigmatic teaser video on Thursday showing him talking against a space backdrop.

"I am bubbling with anticipation," Downey said before posing the riddle. The actor promised that all will be revealed tonight. "This may be the most exciting thing I've ever done," he said, just in case you weren't already dying of curiosity.

NASA joined in the fun by tweeting, "Can't get no satisfaction till you know what this is all about? Stay tuned!" The Rolling Stones Twitter account implied that Downey would likely appear at the Rose Bowl concert.

We're left with a big mystery. Is Keith Richards signing on for the first crewed mission to Mars? Will Mick Jagger get to name the Mars 2020 rover? We'll find out tonight.