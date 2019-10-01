NASA releases sounds of Mars quake picked up by InSight lander

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's InSight lander has picked up on some interesting rumblings on Mars, which the space agency shared in a Tuesday blog post.

The spacecraft is equipped with an incredibly sensitive seismometer called the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS), which is designed to listen for marsquakes. By examining how seismic waves move through the planet's interior, scientists hope to learn more about Mars' deep inner structure.

InSight placed the seismometer on Mars' surface in December, but it took until April for it to detect the first likely marsquake. More than 100 events have since been detected, and around 21 of them are "strongly considered to be quakes," NASA says.

The space agency shared sounds from two quakes detected by SEIS: one that happened on May 22 and another that took place July 25. They're around magnitude 3.7 and 3.3, respectively.

The subtle rumbles are below the human range of hearing, but were sped up and processed so they could be heard through headphones. They both suggest the crust on Mars resembles a mix of the Earth's crust and the moon's.

On Earth, cracks in the crust seal over time after water fills them with new minerals. Sound waves can therefore travel uninterrupted when they go through old fractures, NASA says. The moon's crust, on the other hand, stays fractured, and sound waves scatter for several minutes. The cratered surface of Mars is more similar to the moon's, and seismic waves go on for about a minute. Quakes on Earth, on the other hand, can come and go in seconds.

"It's been exciting, especially in the beginning, hearing the first vibrations from the lander," Constantinos Charalambous, an InSight science team member at Imperial College London, said in the post. "You're imagining what's really happening on Mars as InSight sits on the open landscape."

In December, NASA also shared sounds created by Mars' winds.