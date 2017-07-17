It's been two years since NASA's New Horizons spacecraft got up close and personal with dwarf planet Pluto. It sent back our best-ever looks at the icy body. NASA released a new video on Friday that takes viewers on a stunning flyover across Pluto's scenic craggy mountains and wide plains.

The two-minute video combines New Horizons data with digital models of Pluto's elevations and turns them into a visual experience that makes you feel like you're zipping along with the intrepid spacecraft. It starts off dark and mysterious and then pulls you into the dwarf planet's exotic surface formations. The video is silent, so put on your favorite soaring soundtrack music, dim the lights and go full screen for an optimal experience.

NASA also released a video showing a flyover of Pluto's largest moon, Charon.

New Horizons has moved on from Pluto and is currently flying deeper into the Kuiper Belt, a vast area filled with icy bodies out beyond Neptune's orbit. The spacecraft's mission is set to continue with a look at a Kuiper Belt object called 2014 MU69 about 18 months from now.