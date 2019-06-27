NASA plans wild rotorcraft mission to Saturn moon Titan

We're going to Titan, and we're going in style. NASA announced on Thursday its next great solar system exploration mission. "Dragonfly" involves an ambitious plan to send a rotorcraft to Saturn's moon Titan. The flying vehicle will be designed to touch down in multiple locations, from dunes to the floor of an impact crater.

Titan is an icy land of wonder and intrigue, home to massive methane lakes and mysterious disappearing islands. It's the second largest moon in the solar system. NASA calls it an analogue to the very early Earth.

At least one NASA engineer has suggested we look to Titan for a future human colony.

"Dragonfly will visit a world filled with a wide variety of organic compounds, which are the building blocks of life and could teach us about the origin of life itself," said NASA's Thomas Zurbuchen.

Dragonfly will aim for a 2.7-year initial mission, with dozens of landing sites on the menu. "Dragonfly marks the first time NASA will fly a multirotor vehicle for science on another planet; it has eight rotors and flies like a large drone," NASA said.

The Titan mission is made possible in part by NASA's dearly departed Cassini spacecraft, which studied Titan while it was investigating Saturn. Cassini helped NASA scientists delve into potential Titan landing sites.

NASA plans to launch Dragonfly in 2026, which would put it on track to arrive at Titan in 2034. The mission is part of the agency's New Frontiers program, which includes the New Horizons mission to Pluto (and beyond) and the Juno mission to Jupiter.

Titan is a worthy target. "Visiting this mysterious ocean world could revolutionize what we know about life in the universe," said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.