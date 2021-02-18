NASA Perseverance rover sends back triumphant first image of Mars

Enlarge Image NASA

Welcome to Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover survived its harrowing seven minutes of terror and touched down in one piece on the surface of Mars on Thursday. To celebrate, the rover beamed back its first look at it surroundings.

The image comes from an engineering camera used for navigation and spotting hazards, so it's not one of the main high-quality cameras that'll eventually send back luscious landscape photos. But it's still a milestone, a sign of success and an initial indication of the rover's health.

The image shows a rocky and dusty place with the rover's shadow stretching over the ground. "Hello, world. My first look at my forever home," the Perseverance team tweeted.

NASA shared a second image showing the view behind the rover with a tweet saying, "Welcome to Jezero Crater." The crater was once home to a lake and will allow the rover to look for signs of ancient microbial life on the currently inhospitable planet.

Enlarge Image NASA

The second image bears a resemblance to the first, showing a rocky view stretching out as far as the rover's eyes can see.

We can expect more and higher-resolution images from the red planet as Perseverance settles in and gets to work exploring its new home.

