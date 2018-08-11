NASA Parker Solar Probe delays mission to explore the sun

NASA's planned mission to explore the sun was delayed Saturday as the rocket failed to take off during the designated launch window.

The Parker Solar Probe was scheduled to blast off atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But as the rocket waited on the launchpad, the countdown was frozen twice and the launch delayed for over 45 minutes. As a result, the mission missed its planned launch window. The plan is to try again in 24 hours.

The probe will fly through the sun's corona to gather data on the sun's great mysteries, such as the solar winds that create aurorae on Earth and disrupt satellites and power grids.

Now Playing: Watch this: NASA's newly named Parker Solar Probe to "touch the sun"

If it launches successfully at the same time on Sunday, the probe will reach speeds of up to 430,000 miles per hour (700,000 km/h). At those speeds, it will reach the sun by November and should beam data back by the end of the year.

