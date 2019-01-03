NASA says Ultima Thule looks like a snowman. You see BB-8, fancy cheese

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

Ultima Thule is a primordial remnant of the early solar system. The New Horizons mission flew by the mysterious space rock at the start of the year and NASA revealed Ultima Thule's distinctive two-lobed shape on Wednesday, saying it looks like a snowman. But Frosty isn't its only doppelganger.

Some space fans quickly got on board the snowman train by sharing enhanced images of Ultima Thule with the addition of eyes, a hat and a carrot nose.

Star Wars fans took one look at the contact binary, which was once two separate objects, and knew right away it looks like adorable droid BB-8. Editor Adam Morgan wrote, "You guys this Ultima Thule fellow looks suspiciously familiar."

Fans of fine dairy products will appreciate the comparison of Ultima Thule with Italian Scamorza cheese, which has a noticeable bi-lobed look.

The outline of Ultima Thule could also pass as a stylized number 8.

Twitter user Stu got up close and personal by zooming in on one of the lobes and spotting what could be the shape of a moose. "Well done team! But you're not the first earthlings to reach Ultima Thule. There is clearly a moose on this thing!" Stu wrote.

Well done team! But you're not the first earthlings to reach #UltimaThule. There is clearly a moose on this thing! pic.twitter.com/lUqSyFtVKE — Stu (@Stupendous_one) January 2, 2019

The the human tendency to see familiar objects in random shapes, a phenomenon called pareidolia, didn't end there. Someone also thought the smaller lobe looked like a grumpy blobfish face.

Fans of Bloodborne will appreciate how Ultima Thule resembles a spacefaring version of Rom the Vacuous Spider, a boss-level monster from the game.

Food items were a popular comparison, with people seeing the Kuiper Belt object as everything from a peanut to a fried chicken drumstick to melting ice cream and a potato.

this picture of "Ultima Thule" looks suspiciously like this picture of a potato that I took in 2016 ... #UltimaThule pic.twitter.com/wKEPCNXG02 — Cream Of Mushroom (@vaderbettu) January 3, 2019

I commented that one of our Christmas potatoes looked a bit like Comet 67P. I'm now convinced that it's an exact model of Ultima Thule! @NASA #UltimaThuleFlyby #UltimaThule pic.twitter.com/Cv1I7h5Mp0 — Matthew Allen (@UKAstroNut) January 2, 2019

Ultimately, Ultima Thule is a pretty cool space rock that could tell us a lot about the early solar system. It's not its fault it also happens to look edible. At 4 billion miles away from the sun, at least it's safe from any human expeditions that would want to try to eat it.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.