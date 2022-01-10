NASA names its new chief scientist and senior climate adviser

SpaceX

Katherine Calvin will serve as NASA's new chief scientist and senior climate adviser. According to a NASA press release Monday, Calvin's responsibilities include representing the agency across national and international science communities and serving as the principal adviser to the head of the space agency and its other leaders on science programs, strategic planning and policy.

Calvin takes on the role of chief scientist following Jim Green's retirement on Jan. 1 after over 40 years at NASA. She's also taking over as the permanent senior climate adviser from Gavin Schmidt, who served in an acting role since NASA created the position in February to fulfill the Biden-Harris administration's climate goals. The agency joined Biden's National Climate Task Force to assist the government in addressing issues relating to climate change.

Read also: NASA Perseverance Mars rover has crud obstructing its rock sample system

"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our nation -- and our planet," Calvin said in the press release. "NASA is a world leader in climate and Earth science. I'm excited to be a part of the team that is helping to advance this important science mission."

Calvin comes to NASA after previously serving as an Earth scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's Joint Global Change Research Institute in College Park, Maryland.