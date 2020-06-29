NASA/Christian Mangano

The Mars Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter tucked into its belly are mostly ready to fly to Mars, but some technical issues means they will have to wait a little longer. July 22 is the new target date for the NASA launch.

NASA announced last week it was pushing back the date for the second time. The rover launch was originally set for July 17 before it was rescheduled for July 20. The new July 22 shift is necessary "due to a processing delay encountered during encapsulation activities of the spacecraft."

NASA expanded on the issue, saying, "Additional time was needed to resolve a contamination concern in the ground support lines in NASA's Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility (PHSF)." NASA also released a photo of the packed-up rover at PHSF where it is getting tucked into the fairings that will protect it during launch.

The slight delay isn't a major concern since the launch period extends until Aug. 11. However, the overall window is critical. If NASA isn't able to send the rover off in time, it will have to wait until 2022 for its next chance due to the position of Earth in relation to Mars.

Now playing: Watch this: How NASA's Mars helicopter could change the future of...

Perseverance will take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida with an assist from a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. NASA is targeting a two-hour window starting at 6:35 am PT for the July 22 launch.

"Almost ready to go," the Perseverance rover team tweeted last week.

If all goes well, Perseverance will arrive on the red planet on Feb. 18, 2021 to seek out signs of past microbial life, drop off a helicopter and collect samples of Mars that may one day be brought back to Earth.