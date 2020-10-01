NASA Mars orbiter spots 'grinning Ed Asner' in impact crater

NASA

I'm a big fan of pareidolia, the human tendency to spot familiar objects in random shapes. Mars is a wonderland for pareidolia, giving us gifts from a pebble that resembles a robot leg to alien-looking faces spotted in rock formations. Let's add a portrait of actor Ed Asner to that list.

The HiRise camera team for NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter is based at the University of Arizona. The HiRise Twitter account offers a delightful feed of red planet images, including a tweet this week showing a well-preserved impact crater.

You'll need to enlarge the image to get the full effect. The unusual look is because it's an anaglyph, a stereo observation that helps to highlight the topography in 3D relief.

Hi3D 30 Sept 20: A Well-Preserved Impact Crater



Is it the pareidolia, or does anyone else see a grinning Ed Asner here?https://t.co/6vjPVzk6Q8



NASA/JPL/UArizona#Mars #science pic.twitter.com/OkmYwBTeT7 — HiRISE: Beautiful Mars (NASA) (@HiRISE) September 30, 2020

"Is it the pareidolia, or does anyone else see a grinning Ed Asner here?" the HiRise team wrote.

First, I said, "What? I don't see it." Then I looked more closely. Then I laughed for five minutes straight, enough so that my stomach muscles hurt. That either says something about Ed Asner as a martian, or something about how desperately I've needed a good laugh lately.

Asner is a seven-time Emmy award winner known for his work on the The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s. He has a lengthy filmography as both an actor and a voice actor.

Need some help? Here's my annotated guide to spotting Ed Asner in an impact crater.