Enlarge Image NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Do you see NASA's Mars Curiosity rover in this photo? Here's a hint: it's the tiny bluish spot in the middle. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) pulled off an eagle-eyed feat when it snapped this image on June 5. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory shared the photo today.

The MRO spotted the 10-foot-long (3-meter) machine during the rover's ramblings at the lower reaches of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-high (5-kilometer) mountain located in the Gale Crater on Mars.

NASA is using the MRO's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera to keep an eye on the terrain around the rover and check for erosion or other shifts in the landscape.

NASA notes the rover appears bluer in the image than it is in real life. This is due to how the MRO camera sees the surface of Mars, which highlights differences in the landscape, but doesn't necessarily correlate to natural colors the way people see them.