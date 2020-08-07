NASA maps the damage from the Beirut explosion

NASA

NASA has revealed a satellite picture showing the extent of the damage caused by the explosion in Beirut in Aug, 4. NASA's Advanced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team worked with the Earth Observatory of Singapore in NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Caltech to use synthetic aperture radar data from space for the image. The picture, published Friday, shows surface changes in the region.

The tragedy in Beirut, Lebanon, occurred Tuesday. Around 150 people died and thousands more were wounded when a stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored at the port for years appeared to cause a major explosion heard as far away as Cyprus.

NASA's map uses pixels in different shades of yellow and red, with the darkest red representing the most severe damage around the Port of Beirut. Orange pixels represent moderate damage, and yellow pixels slight damage. Each pixel is an area of around 33 yards.

NASA said the map can be used to help pinpoint areas where help is most needed.