Watch rocket launch in 360 degrees like you're on the pad

The live launch can be viewed Tuesday morning on NASA Television's YouTube channel.

nasa-360-ksc-315d-047501770.jpg

The launch is set.

 United Launch Alliance

For the first time, NASA will livestream a rocket launch in 360 degrees, giving you a view as if you were standing on the pad.

The launch, which is happening in coordination with United Launch Alliance and Orbital ATK, is targeted for Tuesday during a 30-minute window that opens at 8:11 a.m. PT/11:11 am ET. It can be viewed on the NASA Television YouTube channel starting 10 minutes prior to liftoff. The Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft is heading out on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The livestream from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida can be viewed on YouTube or the YouTube app.

Although this livestream is a first for NASA, the agency is not new to 360-degree video. Last month it shared a hot-fire engine test. And immersive views from NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover have been posted regularly over the past year to its Jet Propulsion Laboratory YouTube channel.

