Enlarge Image NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Image processing by Tanya Oleksuik

We're all pumped for the NASA Perseverance rover's arrival at Mars next week, but let's not forget some of the other incredible missions at work in the solar system. NASA's Juno spacecraft has delivered another unforgettable view of stormy Jupiter.

NASA shared the image on Tuesday, showing a partial view of Jupiter that highlights the gas giant's wild and swirly atmosphere. Juno snapped the original image on Dec. 30, 2020, and citizen scientist Tanya Oleksuik processed it to bring out the eye-popping details.

Jupiter's stormy atmosphere is home to jet streams, which are bands of strong winds. Juno is helping scientists study what's going on with these flows.

"Using data from Juno's instruments, scientists discovered that Jupiter's powerful atmospheric jet streams extend far deeper than previously imagined," NASA said in a statement. "Evidence from Juno shows the jet streams and belts penetrate about 1,800 miles (3,000 kilometers) down into the planet."

Jupiter's iconic storm known as the Great Red Spot put in a cameo appearance in the Juno image. It's visible at the top right, sneaking off over the horizon.

We can look forward to more excellent Jupiter views since NASA recently extended the mission until late 2025. Here's to looking at you, Jupiter.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.