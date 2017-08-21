Enlarge Image NASA

Look closely at this photo of the great North American solar eclipse. You'll notice the sun and the moon's rounded bite taken out of the side. Most of the dark specks are sunspots. But there's something else notable. A larger speck near the curve of the moon's shadow is the International Space Station.

The International Space Station Twitter account shared the photo on Monday with the message "It's the moon, sunspots AND the station in front of the sun. @NASA photographer captures station transiting sun during #Eclipse2017."

The ISS looks different from the sunspots. You can even make out the station's distinctive solar arrays.

The incredible photo took a combination of skill and luck to achieve. It stands with some of the great ISS transit photos of the past, including one from 2015 showing the station's path across the sun. This latest one is all the more spectacular with the backdrop of the eclipse.