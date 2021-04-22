Enlarge Image NASA/ESA and Jeff Hester (Arizona State University)

Leave it up to children to ask the important questions. A young space fan queried a group of astronauts on the International Space Station about a key topic today: "I keep looking for unicorns on Earth, but have you seen them in space?" the 5-year-old asked.

"Have we seen any unicorns in space? So far, the answer is no... but we're going to keep looking." @Astro_Illini and the other @NASA_Astronauts aboard the @Space_Station have an important task ahead of them. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/AROArmaqcQ — NASA (@NASA) April 22, 2021

The question triggered smiles from the astronauts, who are currently orbiting Earth. NASA's Mike Hopkins fielded the query, saying, "So far, the answer is no, we have not seen any unicorns up here, but we're gonna keep looking."

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes hosted NASA's Connected by Earth astronaut Q&A event in honor of Earth Day on Thursday. The session involved NASA's current ISS residents Mark Vande Hei, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Hopkins along with Soichi Noguchi of Japan's space agency JAXA.

Hopkins had good advice for unicorn-spotting on Earth. He suggested doing some cloud watching and looking for unicorn shapes in the sky.

While the astronauts haven't seen any mythical horned horses galloping about in the galaxy, the Hubble Space Telescope managed to catch quite a view of the M20 star-forming Trifid Nebula back in 2017. It doesn't take much imagination to see a unicorn-like shape emerging like a dream from the cloud of gas and dust.

