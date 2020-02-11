NASA is recruiting new astronauts as it aims for the moon and Mars

NASA

NASA is about to open applications for its next generation of astronauts, the space agency announced Tuesday. With 48 astronauts currently in its active corps, NASA says it needs more to crew its Artemis missions ahead of its goals to reach the moon and Mars. It will be accepting applications between March 2 and March 31, 2020.

"We're on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024," said Jim Bridenstine, NASA Administrator. Bridenstine said a "handful" of people will be hired to join the astronaut corps.

Only those with a US citizenship and a master's degree in a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) field will be considered. You'll also need two years of related experience or 1,000 hours of jet aircraft pilot-in-command time.

Now playing: Watch this: Our future on the moon: What will the moon look like...

If you don't have that master's degree, NASA said it will also accept:

Two years of work toward a STEM Ph.D. program;



A completed doctorate in medicine or osteopathic medicine; or



Completion of a test pilot school program by June 2021.



As part of the application, you'll have to do a two-hour online assessment. Candidates are then required to pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical examination.

NASA said the astronauts it chooses could launch rockets and spacecraft; live and work in the International Space Station (ISS); be part of NASA's new Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft; dock at the lunar Gateway; land on the moon from 2024; take part in lunar exploration by 2028; and be part of the first delegation of humans sent to Mars in the mid-2030s.

NASA will choose its candidates in mid-2021.