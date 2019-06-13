NASA honors 'Hidden Figures' with street renaming

NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA headquarters in Washington D.C. will now sit on Hidden Figures Way. The street was renamed Wednesday honoring Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson-- three women who helped put astronaut John Glenn in orbit by calculating his flight trajectory by hand.

Hidden Figures is also the name of a book on the subject by Margot Lee Shetterly, as well as a movie. Both the book and the movie tell the story of not only the work they did, but the challenges faced as women of color at NASA in the 1960s.

"Here we are, 50 years after the landing of the Apollo 11 Moon lander, celebrating those figures who were, at the time, not celebrated," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

The name change came about through a bi-partisan bill in Congress, introduced in August 2018.