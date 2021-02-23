NASA hid secret messages in the Perseverance parachute

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet.
You might have noticed the unusual pattern to the red and white in the Perseverance parachute as it landed on Mars last week, and NASA teased a secret message coded in the colors. A student at French computer science institution Epitech and his father quickly figured it out.
The message reads "Dare mighty things," a slogan of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), while the outer rings include GPS coordinates for JPL in Pasadena, California.
