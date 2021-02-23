NASA hid secret messages in the Perseverance parachute

NASA/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Welcome to Mars

You might have noticed the unusual pattern to the red and white in the Perseverance parachute as it landed on Mars last week, and NASA teased a secret message coded in the colors. A student at French computer science institution Epitech and his father quickly figured it out.

The message reads "Dare mighty things," a slogan of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), while the outer rings include GPS coordinates for JPL in Pasadena, California.

@NASAPersevere @NASA My father and I found these three words hidden in the patterns of the lander's parachute ! — Abela_Paf (@FrenchTech_paf) February 22, 2021

